A nationwide emergency alert test will take place across the United States today, Tuesday, November 17, prompting questions about possible interruptions to television and radio broadcasts.

The test is part of a planned assessment of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), the national public warning system used to deliver important information during emergencies. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct it in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Despite rumors circulating online about a possible nationwide or global blackout, the scheduled event is only a routine test. It does not involve shutting off the power grid or cutting off communications across the country.

What time will the emergency alert test begin across the U.S.?

According to the FCC, FEMA will transmit the nationwide test at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2026.

Radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers across the country are expected to interrupt their regular programming to deliver the test message.

The alert will be distributed in English and Spanish . Depending on the provider, viewers and listeners may receive an audio message, an on-screen notification, or both.

The interruption is expected to last approximately one minute . Once the test is complete, normal programming will resume.

The message will clearly identify the alert as a nationwide test and state that no action is required from the public.

Will the emergency alert appear on cell phones?

Unlike the nationwide test conducted in 2023, the November 17 test will not include Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) sent directly to cell phones.

This year’s assessment focuses on the Emergency Alert System and the ability of participating television, radio, cable, satellite, and wireline video providers to receive and distribute the test message.

Therefore, people should not expect to receive this particular test alert as a notification on their mobile devices.

Why are FEMA and the FCC testing the Emergency Alert System?

The Emergency Alert System is designed to allow authorized government agencies to communicate critical information to the public during national emergencies.

FEMA is required by law to conduct nationwide tests of the public alert and warning system at least once every three years. These exercises help identify technical or operational problems before the system is needed in a real emergency.

The test also allows federal agencies and participating communications providers to assess whether emergency messages can be distributed effectively across the country.

If the test cannot take place on November 17 because of an emergency or other conditions, December 3, 2026, is the scheduled backup date.