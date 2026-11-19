En esta noticia What Xi, Trump and Putin talked about at the meeting

The presidents of China, Xi Jinping, the United States, Donald Trump, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, met Thursday in an unprecedented trilateral meeting in Shenzhen.

At the meeting, which lasted about an hour and 20 minutes, the leaders backed cooperation among major powers , discussed possible nuclear disarmament and placed the war in Ukraine among the main issues on the agenda.

Afterward, China’s state news agency Xinhua published the joint “peace declaration” in which the three leaders “committed to preserving strategic stability and international security” and agreed on four points.

First, the leaders “committed to reforming the UN”, a key point given that China, Russia and the United States are all permanent members of the Security Council.

The goal is for the United Nations “to be able to respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfill its core mission of international peace and security.”

Then, amid the U.S.-Iran war that threatens global oil supplies because of pressure on the Strait of Hormuz, the three powers agreed to “increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations” to sustain “stable energy flows.”

As a third point, “the three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of state officials are of the utmost importance,” and therefore “agreed that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction”.

Finally, as part of the dialogue on nuclear disarmament, the agreement says that Trump, Putin and Xi “reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought ”.

What Xi, Trump and Putin talked about at the meeting

Xi said at the start of the meeting that positive “interaction” between the three powers “is not an option, but an obligation” , while Putin said they share interests in resolving international conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.

“History is the best textbook,” said the Chinese president, who urged learning from past experience and noted that the days when countries could live as “isolated territories” are gone.

Xi argued that, in an increasingly interconnected world, major powers have “special responsibilities” and must work together to address global challenges, preserve strategic stability and contribute to international peace.

Trump said the United States, Russia and China, as the world’s three largest nuclear powers, are in a “unique” position to reduce their arsenals and the risk they will be used, though he acknowledged that disarmament is “very difficult” because once a country has nuclear weapons, “it’s hard to give them up.”

Xi agreed and went further: he called for the complete elimination and comprehensive ban on nuclear weapons , which he described as a “Sword of Damocles” hanging over humanity.

In this regard, he urged Washington and Moscow to abide by the Non-Proliferation Treaty and maintain global strategic stability.

For his part, Putin said in his opening remarks that Russia, China and the United States have “many common interests, particularly when it comes to settling regional conflicts,” specifically mentioning Ukraine.

The Russian president said he had addressed the conflict both in his bilateral meeting Wednesday with Xi and in the one he held Thursday with Trump, where, he said, they paid “a great deal of attention” to the conflict at the American’s initiative.

Putin argued that the three powers can help strengthen international security “if they cooperate constructively”, as partners and “on the basis of mutual respect and a balance of interests.”

Trump, for his part, confirmed at the start of the meeting that the war between Russia and Ukraine would be part of the talks and said he had previously had the chance to discuss it at length with Putin.

“I think he and I both hope the other side wants to see the war end,” the American said, referring to Ukraine.