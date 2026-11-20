There is a step many taxpayers do not know about that can delay a tax refund: when the IRS has denied or reduced one of the most valuable credits for families and that person wants to claim it again, they must attach a specific form. If they leave it out, the IRS rejects the credit claim.

Returns from people who claim credits again without this form will be rejected

The Form 8862 is called, fittingly, “Information to Claim Certain Credits After Disallowance.” If in a prior year the IRS reduced or denied one of those credits for a reason other than a simple math or typing error, and you now meet the requirements and want to claim it again, you must file this form with your return. In practice, it is the way to tell the IRS: “I have fixed what was wrong and now I do qualify.”

Which credits does it cover?

The requirement applies to several of the credits most sought after by taxpayers, especially working families:

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

The Child Tax Credit (CTC), the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) and the Credit for Other Dependents (ODC).

The American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC), tied to college expenses.

If any of these credits were reduced or denied in the past, Form 8862 is the key to asking for it again.

What happens if Form 8862 is left out

If the form is required and is not attached, the IRS does not grant the claimed credit. On electronic returns, that means a rejection: the system sends the return back and it must be corrected by adding Form 8862 so the credit can be considered. In other words, forgetting the form can hold up any refund amount tied to that credit.