UPS is preparing for its busiest shipping period with a nationwide seasonal hiring campaign. The company announced that it plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees across hundreds of U.S. locations to help manage the increase in deliveries during the 2026 holiday season.

The openings may appeal to people looking for short-term work, while some positions can also provide a potential path to permanent employment. UPS says it offers competitive pay and flexible shifts, although wages, schedules and other conditions vary by position and location.

Which jobs are available at UPS?

Openings depend on staffing needs at individual facilities and delivery operations. Positions commonly listed through UPS’s careers portal include:

Package handler: Sorts and moves shipments inside UPS facilities as packages travel through the company’s logistics network.

Driver helper: Assists delivery drivers during routes and helps with package deliveries.

Seasonal support driver: Uses a vehicle to make deliveries during periods of increased demand.

Delivery driver and other transportation roles: Additional openings may be available, but licensing and experience requirements depend on the specific job.

Not every position is available in every city, and some openings may be permanent rather than seasonal. Applicants should check current listings and read each job description before applying.

The logistics company plans to expand its workforce for the 2026 holiday shipping rush. Openings include package-handling and delivery-related roles, with competitive pay and flexible shifts.

What are the requirements for seasonal UPS jobs?

There is no single set of requirements that applies to all of the company’s seasonal openings. Eligibility depends on the role.

Driving positions, for example, may require a minimum age, a valid driver’s license or other qualifications. Package-handling jobs may involve physical work. Applicants should check the individual listing to confirm the conditions for the position they want.

The length of employment is another key consideration. Seasonal jobs have an expected end date and typically cover the busy holiday period, which usually runs from October through December. Some positions may require early-morning or overnight shifts.

Pay also varies. UPS does not advertise one hourly rate for all 100,000-plus openings, so applicants should check the wage listed for their preferred position and location.

How to apply for a seasonal job at UPS

Candidates can search and apply through the company’s official careers website: UPS Jobs.

The application process generally involves these steps:

Search for openings by location, ZIP code or job type. Choose a suitable position and review its qualifications, pay and schedule. Create a candidate profile and complete the online application. The process may include informational videos and a questionnaire. Submit the application and monitor your messages for updates by email or text.

UPS says many applicants can receive a job offer in less than seven minutes. That does not mean every applicant will receive an immediate offer, since hiring timelines depend on the position and the individual application.

Job listings can change as openings are filled and new positions become available. Applicants should check the portal regularly or join UPS’s talent community to receive notifications about future opportunities.