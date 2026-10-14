United States is preparing for the end of daylight-saving time, a change that will affect nearly the entire country. On Sunday, November 1, 2026, clocks will move back one hour in areas that observe daylight saving time.

The transition returns the country to standard time and changes the amount of daylight available at different times of the day. Although many smartphones and electronic devices update automatically, people who use manual clocks will need to adjust them themselves.

When does daylight saving time end in the United States?

The change takes place on the first Sunday in November, under the current federal schedule.

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Time: 2 a.m. local time

What to do: Turn clocks back one hour, from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Next change: Daylight saving time is scheduled to resume on March 14, 2027.

Most smartphones, computers and other connected devices update automatically. Traditional clocks and watches may need to be adjusted manually.

On Sunday, November 1, 2026, clocks will move back one hour in areas that observe daylight saving time.

Which states and territories do not change their clocks?

Not every part of the United States observes daylight saving time. The main exceptions are:

Hawaii , which uses standard time year-round.

Most of Arizona , except the Navajo Nation, which observes daylight saving time.

U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

These areas do not make the November clock adjustment.

How will the time change affect daily routines?

After the transition, mornings will have more daylight, while sunset will occur earlier. The exact effect on sunrise and sunset depends on the location.

Will the United States stop changing the clocks?

The debate over making daylight saving time permanent continues, but the current schedule remains in effect. Any nationwide change would require federal action.