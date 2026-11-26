Starting Feb. 1, 2026, passengers over 18 who do not have acceptable ID to fly within the United States can use TSA ConfirmID, an identity verification system that costs $45.

The process lets travelers try to get through security, though the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it does not guarantee permission to board .

The measure applies to anyone who does not present a REAL ID, a passport, or another document accepted by authorities.

How much does TSA ConfirmID cost, and how do you pay?

The system costs $45 per adult passenger, and payment must be made before reaching security. According to the TSA, the process is completed through the official Pay.gov platform. To do so, travelers must enter their legal name, their trip start date, and an email address.

Payment can be made with a bank account, debit card, credit card, Venmo, or PayPal. Once completed, travelers will receive an email receipt that they must keep and present at the airport. The fee is nonrefundable.

How does TSA ConfirmID work for air travel?

The passenger must show the payment receipt to a TSA officer at the security checkpoint. From there, the agency will try to verify the person’s identity to allow them to continue through screening.

The process can take an average of 10 to 15 minutes, although the TSA warns it could take 30 minutes or more. For that reason, it is recommended to arrive at the airport well ahead of time .

The service is valid for 10 days from the travel date entered when payment is made. Each adult who needs to use it must complete their own process .

What IDs does the TSA accept to board a plane?

The TSA still allows travel with different official documents, so paying for ConfirmID is not necessary if the passenger presents valid identification . Accepted documents include: