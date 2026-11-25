Students in the United States who are blind or have a disability receiving Supplemental Security Income will be able to earn more money from work in 2027 without having as much of their income counted against their benefits.

Starting in January 2027, the maximum amount students can exclude will rise to up $2,500 per month, up from $2,410 in 2026. The annual limit will also increase from $9,730 to $10,080, giving young beneficiaries more room to work while continuing to receive financial assistance.

How much can SSI students earn without affecting their benefits in 2027?

The SSA confirmed that the Student Earned Income Exclusion limits will increase by 3.6% in 2027, following the latest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The new amounts establish how much of an eligible student’s monthly and yearly earnings the agency will leave out when calculating SSI payments.

The updated limits are :

Monthly exclusion: Up to $2,500 in 2027, compared with $2,410 in 2026.

Annual exclusion: Up to $10,080 in 2027, compared with $9,730 in 2026.

These are separate limits that work together. Students can exclude up to $2,500 in a given month, but the total amount excluded throughout the calendar year cannot exceed $10,080.

Once the annual limit is reached, additional earnings may count toward the calculation of their SSI benefits under the program’s regular income rules.

The SSA will raise the monthly and annual income exclusion limits for eligible students receiving SSI benefits in 2027. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Who qualifies for the Student Earned Income Exclusion?

The benefit is available to SSI recipients under age 22 who are blind or have a disability and regularly attend school, college, university, or a vocational or technical training program designed to prepare them for employment.

According to the SSA, regular school attendance at college or university:

At least eight hours of classes per week at a college or university.

At least 12 hours per week in grades 7 through 12.

At least 12 hours per week in a job-training course, or 15 hours if the program involves shop practice.

How does working affect SSI payments?

The Student Earned Income Exclusion allows the SSA to disregard eligible earnings before determining how much SSI a person should receive. This means that wages within the monthly and annual limits generally will not reduce the beneficiary’s payment.

However, earnings above the exclusion limits are not automatically disregarded. The SSA applies other income exclusions when calculating countable earnings, including the general earned income exclusion and the rule that allows beneficiaries to exclude half of certain remaining earnings.