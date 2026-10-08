The United States offers a full-time program aimed at young adults to help with emergency and disaster management. It lasts 10 months in total and is called FEMA Corps.

It is a collaboration between AmeriCorps NCCC and FEMA, where members must help with different tasks and receive meals, lodging, and other benefits in return.

If the program is completed in full, a $7.300 stipend is given that must be used to cover educational expenses or to pay off student loans.

FEMA Corps: eligibility requirements

According to what is explained on the official program website, the requirements are

Be between 18 and 26 years old if serving as a volunteer (for team leader, the minimum is 18 years old, but there is no maximum age)

Be a U.S. citizen

Pass an initial drug screening test

Have 10 months of availability for full-time service

In addition, those applying to be team leaders must have a valid driver’s license.

What specific actions volunteers would have to carry out

As for the duties, new members will receive intensive training at the start of service.

“You will receive training in disaster response and recovery practices, teamwork and development, technical skills, professionalism, communication, project management, health and safety, and other topics,” it states.

Some possible tasks are

Data entry

Preparation of evacuation route maps

Helping disaster survivors enroll to receive assistance

Teams will consist of up to 8 young adults.

What they offer those who sign up for the FEMA Corps program

The authorities explain that during service basic expenses are covered, such as shared housing and meals. Limited health benefits are also included.

Likewise, travel costs related to the program are covered, including the return trip once the service period has ended, and a stipend described as “modest” is paid for personal expenses.

In addition, it is explained that although federal payments on certain student loans may be suspended during service, when the 10 months are over, members are eligible for the interest that accrued during that time to be paid.

Finally, the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award is received when the program ends and is worth more than $7,300 for educational or loan expenses. It will be granted along with access to a national service employer network to facilitate the job search, among other benefits.

Those who want to learn how to sign up and view active openings can do so by clicking here.