When talking about excellence in education, one of the first countries that usually comes up is Finland. However, in Latin America there is a nation that leads the main international indicators of learning and is positioned as the strongest education system in the region.

It is Chile, which obtained the best Latin American results in the latest PISA tests conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The Finland of Latin America: this is the country with the best education system in the region

The results of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) show that Chile continues to be the Latin American country with the best academic performance among the education systems evaluated by the OECD.

In the latest edition of the report, Chilean students obtained the highest scores in the region in the three main areas:

Mathematics

Reading comprehension

Science

Why is Chile compared to Finland?

Finland has been recognized for decades for having one of the most successful education systems on the planet. Although there is still an important gap between both countries, Chile has managed to become the main Latin American benchmark thanks to:

Better academic results than the rest of the region

Sustained investment in education

Ongoing assessment programs

Teacher training

Broad school coverage

For this reason, several analysts already consider it the “Finland of Latin America”.

Which countries complete the ranking?

Behind Chile appear other Latin American nations with good relative results, among them:

Uruguay

Mexico

Costa Rica

Colombia

Brazil

However, none managed to surpass the performance achieved by the Chilean education system in the OECD assessment.