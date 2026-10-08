The first hurricane of the 2026 season in the Atlantic has already formed and could bring heavy rains, flooding, and dangerous winds to various areas of the United States in the coming days.

It is Isaias, which continues strengthening as it moves through the Gulf. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system has sustained winds of 80 miles per hour and could make landfall between Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10.

Hurricane Isaias: Which states are under alert?

The hurricane mainly threatens the coastal areas of Mississippi, Alabama, and northwestern Florida, although its effects could also reach parts of Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center maintains hurricane, tropical storm, and storm surge warnings at different points along the Gulf coast.

Among the main risks are the following:

Heavy rains: Could cause flooding in streets, homes, and areas near rivers.

Strong winds: Could cause property damage and power outages.

Storm surges: Rising sea levels could flood coastal areas.

Isolated tornadoes: Could occur in some areas of the southeastern United States.

The authorities warn that conditions may worsen during Friday and the weekend, especially in the areas closest to the hurricane’s path.

When will Hurricane Isaias make landfall?

According to the official forecast, Isaias could make landfall between the night of Friday, October 9, and the early hours of Saturday, October 10.

The system continues intensifying and is expected to remain quite strong as it approaches the U.S. coast.

In addition, the NHC forecasts rainfall accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with amounts that could reach up to 10 inches in specific areas of the central Gulf of Mexico coast.

These rains could cause flash flooding, urban flooding, and isolated river rises.

What recommendations should residents of affected areas follow?

As the hurricane approaches, the National Hurricane Center asked people living in areas under warning to complete preparations to protect their homes and remain attentive to local authorities’ instructions.

It also recommended following updates from the National Weather Service, as Isaias’s path and intensity could change over the next few hours.