The U.S. State Department warned that photos that do not meet official requirements are the main reason passport applications are put on hold. For that reason, anyone applying for or renewing the document must submit a recent, clear photo with no digital alterations .

What the photo must look like for a passport application

The photo must meet specific size and appearance requirements. According to the State Department, these are the main requirements:

Age : taken within the last six months.

Size : 2 x 2 inches (51 x 51 millimeters).

Position : face forward, head centered and eyes open.

Expression : neutral, with mouth closed.

Background : white or off-white, with no objects or shadows.

Quality: color image, sharp and without filters or retouching.

In addition, the head must measure between 1 and 1 3/8 inches (25 to 35 millimeters), from the chin to the top of the skull.

What photos can cause an application to be put on hold

The agency warns that submitting the wrong image can delay the process and even put it on hold: “Unacceptable photos are the main reason passport applications are put on hold”.

Among the errors that can lead to a photo being rejected are:

Blurry, dark or pixelated images.

Colored or textured backgrounds.

Faces that are partly covered or heads tilted.

Photos with strong shadows.

Images altered with filters or apps.

Photos with red-eye or artificial colors.

Photocopies and scanned photos are not accepted either. For printed applications, the image must be on matte or glossy photo paper.

Can you wear makeup, glasses or head coverings in the photo?

The State Department prohibits the use of glasses, sunglasses and tinted lenses. The exception is for people who cannot remove them for medical reasons, as long as they provide a medical certificate .

Religious and medical head coverings are allowed, but they also require a statement. The face must remain fully visible and free of shadows.

Uniforms, camouflage clothing, headphones and wireless devices over the ears are also not allowed. Piercings and jewelry are allowed if they do not cover any part of the face.

Where you can get the passport photo taken

The options recognized by the State Department are: