Renewing a U.S. passport by mail, without leaving home, is the most convenient option, but it is not available to everyone. The State Department reserves that simplified renewal (using Form DS-82) for people who meet certain conditions; everyone else is required to apply in person using another form, the DS-11. Knowing in advance which group you fall into keeps you from mailing in documents only to have them returned or rejected later.

What Is Form DS-11

The DS-11 is the form used to apply for a passport in person, the same one filled out by people getting one for the first time. Unlike mail renewal, it requires appearing in person at an authorized location and submitting original documents. In other words, it is the full application process, intended for cases in which the State Department needs to verify the applicant’s identity in person.

Who Cannot Use Standard Renewal

There are several situations that leave a person ineligible for mail renewal and require them to use Form DS-11. The main ones are:

People with a passport issued before age 16 .

Passports for minors cannot be renewed by mail, even if the person is now an adult.

People with a passport issued 15 years ago or more , which is too old for simplified renewal.

People whose passport is damaged beyond normal wear and tear (torn, wet, with loose pages or unreadable printing).

People who reported their passport as lost or stolen, since that document is canceled and a new one must be requested.

Also included are people who changed their name and do not have a document proving the change (such as a marriage certificate or court order), who also cannot renew by mail.

Who Can Renew by Mail

To understand the difference, it helps to know when the simple option (Form DS-82) can be used: generally, when the person has the most recent passport, in good condition, issued when they were 16 or older, within the past 15 years and in their current name (or with documents proving the name change). Anyone who meets all those conditions can renew by mail and, in many cases, online as well.