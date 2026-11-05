The United States has different programs to bring new members into its armed forces, but one branch offers a financial incentive that can reach $140,000. The offer is aimed at those interested in starting a military career and who meet the entry requirements.

To qualify for this benefit, applicants must pass a series of evaluations and complete a selection process. The announcement sets specific requirements for age, education, citizenship and physical fitness.

Which branch of the armed forces offers up to $140,000 in incentives to join?

The U.S. Navy offers financial incentives of up to $140,000 through its enlistment bonus program (Enlistment Bonus). The initiative seeks to bring in personnel to fill different specialties and roles within the Navy.

The offer includes different types of bonuses, so the final amount depends on the chosen job, the terms of the contract and recruiting needs.

The Navy also sets specific conditions to access these benefits. These include the enlistment program, the training start date and the chosen specialty.

What requirements must interested applicants meet to join?

The Navy sets out a series of general conditions for those who want to enlist as personnel. According to its official website, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Age: be between 17 and 41 years old. Those who have not yet turned 18 need permission from a parent or guardian.

Citizenship: be a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident with a valid Green Card.

Education: have a high school diploma or an equivalent GED certificate.

Aptitude test: earn a qualifying score on the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery), an assessment that measures knowledge and skills to determine which specialties each candidate can enter.

Health: pass the medical exam at a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS).

Physical and personal conditions: meet the physical, mental and moral standards set by the branch.

In addition, there are other conditions that may affect applicants’ eligibility, such as:

Medical history: certain illnesses or health problems that require long-term treatment may be a barrier to entry.

Criminal record: some convictions or offenses may affect the ability to enlist.

Drug and alcohol use: the branch has restrictions related to substance use and alcohol abuse.

How do you join?

Those who want to join the Navy must complete an application, evaluation and selection process. The process includes the following steps: