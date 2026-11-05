Applying for a U.S. passport for the first time requires meeting a series of requirements set by the State Department. In addition to the DS-11 form, adults over 18 must submit two essential documents: proof of U.S. citizenship and an official photo ID .

What documents are needed to apply for a U.S. passport for the first time

The State Department requires two main original, physical documents for adults applying for a U.S. passport for the first time.

The first is proof of U.S. citizenship. To meet this requirement, applicants may submit any of the following documents:

U.S. birth certificate: must be the official document that proves birth and citizenship.

Previous U.S. passport: must be in good condition and have been issued with full validity.

Consular Report of Birth Abroad: birth documentation issued by the State Department is also accepted.

Certificate of naturalization or citizenship: this shows the person acquired U.S. citizenship through the proper process.

The second required document is an official photo ID. Applicants must bring the physical document that can be used to verify their identity.

A valid driver’s license is the most common form of ID accepted by the agency.

An enhanced photo ID can also be used.

How to submit the required documents to the State Department

The State Department also requires photocopies - on 8.5-by-11-inch sheets and printed on one side only - of the documents to complete the file:

A photocopy of the proof of U.S. citizenship.

The original citizenship document or a replacement version with the appropriate seal or stamp.

A photocopy of the front and back of the photo ID.

In addition, Form DS-11 must be completed and printed on one side only. It is important to note that the applicant must not sign it before arriving at the office , where an agent will verify the applicant’s identity and administer the oath.

Do you need to submit a photo to apply for a passport?

Yes. In addition to the documents, each applicant must include a photo that meets U.S. government specifications; otherwise, the passport application will be suspended. The image must be in color and taken within the last six months. It must also meet the following requirements: