The United States draws clear distinctions when it comes to applying for an American passport, depending on whether the applicant is under 16. In these cases, the process includes additional steps that involve the child’s parents or guardians, and the passport issued will be valid for less time than adult passports and cannot be renewed.

“If your child is under 16 and their passport has expired or will expire soon, you must apply for a new passport at a passport acceptance facility,” USA.gov explains USA.gov.

Passports processed in 2026 for a child under 16 will be valid only through 2031

Because passports for children under 16 are issued in the United States with a validity of only five years, those in this group who have applied for or are about to apply for their international travel document in 2026 will need a new passport in 2031.

“ Passports for children under 16 cannot be renewed and are valid for five years” , authorities say.

How minors under 16 must apply for an American passport

The State Department outlines the following steps for parents or guardians to complete the process:

Complete the DS-11 Form and print it on one-sided paper.

Submit proof of the child’s U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or a consular report of birth abroad. Only paper originals are accepted.

Provide proof of the legal relationship between the minor and the parents/guardians. A birth certificate is one example.

Photo ID for the parents or guardians, such as a driver’s license.

Provide photocopies of the proof of citizenship and the parents’ IDs.

Provide a photo of the child; it must not be stapled to the form.

Go with the child to submit the documents and pay the fees ($135 for the passport book with all fees included and $50 for the passport card with all fees included).

“Both parents or guardians must appear in person with the child applying. If one or both parents or guardians cannot appear with the minor, they must provide additional documents,” the notice says.

Once all the steps are completed, the application status can be checked here.