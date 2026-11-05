The State Department says passports issued to children under 16 are valid for five years and cannot be renewed through the usual process, even after the holders reach adulthood.

For that reason, those who got their last passport before turning 16 must submit a new application to obtain another document.

Why can’t children under 16 renew a passport?

Rules require minors to submit a new application in person using Form DS-11 to re-establish U.S. citizenship, verify identity and show consent from parents or legal guardians.

This process helps confirm that the requirements have been met to issue a new document to a minor. In addition, the restriction depends on the holder’s age when the previous passport was issued, so it also applies to people who are now 16 or older but received the document before that age.

What are the eligibility requirements to renew a passport?

The State Department sets a number of conditions for renewing a U.S. passport by mail:

Submit the most recent U.S. passport.

The document must never have been reported lost or stolen.

It must have been issued within the last 15 years.

The applicant must have been at least 16 when it was issued, and the passport must have been valid for 10 years.

The document must be in good condition, aside from normal wear and tear.

It must have been issued in the applicant’s current name, or the legal name change must be documented.

If these requirements are not met, a new application must be submitted in person.

What process must children under 16 follow to get a new passport?

Children under 16 must submit a new application using Form DS-11, accompanied by both parents or legal guardians.

The State Department’s process is as follows:

1. Complete and print Form DS-11, without signing it beforehand.

2. Gather the documents proving the child’s U.S. citizenship and the relationship to the parents or guardians.

3. Present the required IDs and photocopies.

4. Provide a photo of the child that meets official requirements.

5. Go with the child to an authorized office to submit the application, sign in front of the agent and pay the required fees.

When one parent cannot attend, additional documentation must be provided showing that parent’s consent or the legal authority of the parent handling the process.

What documents must be submitted to request a new passport?

According to the State Department, children under 16 must submit the following documents:

Form DS-11: completed and printed, unsigned until instructed by the agent.

Proof of U.S. citizenship: a U.S. birth certificate, a consular report of birth abroad, a certificate of naturalization or a previous U.S. passport that is fully valid and in good condition. These must be submitted in physical form; digital versions are not accepted.

Proof of family relationship: a birth certificate, adoption decree, custody order or another document establishing the legal relationship with the parents or guardians.

Photo ID for the parents or guardians: for example, a valid driver’s license.

Photocopies: of the child’s proof of citizenship and of the front and back of the parents’ or guardians’ IDs.

Photo of the child: an image that meets the official passport specifications.