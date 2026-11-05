The State Department says on its official website that Mexicans who meet certain requirements have the option of applying for an alternative to the traditional tourist visa stamped in their passport to enter the country: Form DSP-150.

“ Form DSP-150 is both a Border Crossing Card and a B1/B2 visitor visa, but it is generally known as a Border Crossing Card (BCC), ” authorities explain.

What Form DSP-150 Is

Form DSP-150, also known as a Border Crossing Card (BCC), is not issued as a stamp in a passport, but as a laminated card similar to a credit card with graphics and security features.

Only applicants who are Mexican citizens and live in Mexico can apply for it. It is generally used for short trips, up to 30 days, by sea or land to border areas with the United States designated by authorities. In these cases, it can be presented as a stand-alone document for direct entry by land or sea.

“However, if you present the card along with a passport, the BCC functions as a visa and would allow you to enter the U.S. by land, sea or air,” USA.gov explains. USA.gov. In that case, it can be used to travel anywhere in the country.

Requirements to Apply for Form DSP-150: What Documents Applicants Need

In addition to being Mexican and living in Mexico, the State Department says the following are required to apply for this document:

Meet all eligibility requirements for a B1 and/or B2 visa.

Not plan to travel for more than six months.

Submit documents showing strong ties to Mexico that convince authorities there are reasons to return to the country.

In addition, a valid Mexican passport throughout the entire application process is a required document and necessary to complete the process.

When applying, it is essential to follow the steps and provide any other documents specified by the U.S. embassy or consulate in Mexico where the application is filed.

How Much Form DSP-150 Costs

According to the official information, in November 2026 the fees are:

Age 15 and older: $185 (valid for 10 years)

Children under 15 if a parent has a BCC or is applying for one: $15 (valid until they turn 15)

“If the full fee is paid, the child receives a BCC valid for the full 10 years,” authorities say.