Minnie Payne went back to school after retiring at 68 and graduated from college at 73. Seventeen years later, she earned her master's degree.

Minnie Payne graduated from high school in 1950, almost seven decades ago. But seventy-three years later, at 90, she walked across the stage at the University of North Texas (UNT) to receive a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, escorted by her 23-year-old grandson.

The December 2023 ceremony made her the oldest documented student at UNT to complete her coursework, a university spokesperson told USA Today. “It’s still sort of surreal,” Payne said.

A childhood without access to education

Payne grew up in Pelzer, South Carolina, a small textile town about 16 miles south of Greenvile. Her parents were home workers with little formal education. ”I lived in a very small world," she told USA Today. “There was one movie theater, one drugstore, one post office, one service station, and one grocery store.”

She told ABC News that her parents “did not realize the value of an education, so I had no one to help me or encourage me.”

After high school, she briefly attended junior college and worked as a clerk at a real estate firm. She later worked as a court reporter, stayed home to raise her two children, worked as a substitute teacher, and spent 30 years as a transcriptionist and word processor.

Back to school after retiring

“When I retired at age 68, I wasn’t doing anything constructive, and it’s my philosophy to constantly be doing something constructive,” Payne said, according to UNT. That’s when she decided to enroll at Texas Woman’s University.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in general studies in 2006, at 73. For about 16 years after that, she worked as a writer and copy editor.

She then started her master’s at UNT, focusing on writing and completing the program entirely online. “Because I wanted to do well, I spent many all-nighters and I spent a lot of time studying,” she told USA Today.

Minnie Payne went back to school after retiring at 68 and graduated from college at 73. Seventeen years later, she earned her master's degree. Fuente: ChatGPT

The age record she broke

Only one person had earned a UNT degree at an older age: a 97-year-old who received a master’s in education in 2009 but who had finished the coursework in the 1970s. That makes Payne the oldest to complete her studies at the school.

“When you gain an education, you better yourself and you better those around you,” she told ABC News. “And I know a lot more now than I did to begin with.”

She isn’t planning to slow down. “I made a big accomplishment, but I feel that I still have a lot of good living left to do,” she said. “I want to work until the last minute.”