Mexico City’s Traffic Regulations set out certain violations that can lead to a driver’s license being revoked. Under the rules, there is a penalty-point limit that, once reached, can result in the loss of this document.

Specifically, the regulations say driver’s licenses will be revoked when the holder accumulates 12 penalty points . These points are assigned depending on the severity of the violation committed.

While most offenses carry one point, some behaviors receive steeper penalties. These include driving more than 40% over the posted speed limit and driving under the influence of alcohol or psychotropic substances, violations that can add five points each.

What do the Traffic Regulations say about penalty points on a license?

Article 66 says licenses are revoked once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points. The text states explicitly:

The Secretariat shall calculate the penalty points based on the sanction notices issued by Citizen Security, which were imposed using the driver’s license information present at the time of the violating conduct.

Penalty points will be accumulated as indicated in the sanctions of each article of these Regulations.

When a sanction notice is annulled, the Secretariat shall deduct the points based on a copy of the corresponding judicial or administrative ruling.

Accumulating points does not exempt the license holder from complying with the financial penalty corresponding to the violation committed.

Penalty points will remain in effect for one year from the date the sanction notice is issued.

Reissuing a license that has been voided due to penalties will proceed only after three years have passed.

People whose licenses have been revoked and who drive any vehicle during the period referred to in the previous paragraph will be penalized with impoundment of the vehicle and a fine of 180 times the current Unit of Measurement and Update.

Why can a driver’s license be revoked in Mexico City?

A driver’s license can be revoked when the holder accumulates 12 penalty points. That is set out in Article 66 of the Traffic Regulations, which says sanctions are counted based on tickets issued for violations committed.

Some serious offenses include:

Exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 40%: 5 points.

Driving under the influence of alcohol: 5 points.

Driving under the influence of psychotropic substances: 5 points.

Committing other violations: the number of points will depend on what the regulations establish for each offense.

It is worth noting that penalty points remain valid for one year, counted from the date the sanction notice is issued. Likewise, losing the license does not mean being exempt from paying the corresponding fines.

What happens after a license is revoked?

When a driver loses their license, they must wait at least three years before applying for it again. During that time, they are not authorized to drive vehicles.

Those who drive even during the revocation period can face an additional penalty, which includes impoundment of the vehicle and a fine equal to 180 times the current Unit of Measurement and Update (UMA).

However, the rules also allow for points to be removed from the record in some cases. That happens when a sanction notice is annulled through a judicial or administrative ruling, a document that must be presented to the relevant authority so the deduction can be made.