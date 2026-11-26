He was a top architect and designed mansions for millionaires. But now, at 80 years old, he bags groceries to pay for his late wife's care.

Vince Scidone, a 90-year-old former carpenter, works four days a week as a cook at an OnCue convenience store in Oklahoma. He went back to work because his pension, which he started collecting in 1998, has never gone up, he told Business Insider.

“I started getting my pension in 1998, and that amount is etched in concrete,” Scidone said in an as-told-to-essay. “You can survive, but it’s a hard way to go.” The essay, published on Business Insider, verifies his income and current employment.

The story of Vince Scidone before retirement

Scidone learned construction from his father, a contractor, and started going with him to jobs at 7 or 8 years old. After serving in the Marine Corps, he went back to work for a contractor for $1.50 an hour.

In 1978, he became a business representative for the St. Louis District Council of Carpenters. He stayed with the union for 20 years and represented 12,000 people. “We negotiated contracts, pensions, health insurance, and welfare,” he said.

After retiring, he lived at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and in Naples, Florida, before moving back to Oklahoma. There, after his first wife passed away, he met Deborah at church. They married in 2022.

Why his pension is no longer enough

When they married, the couple had $50,000 in the bank. They used it up in three years on the down payment for a new home and on furnishing it. After the county assessed the house, their property taxes rose from $2,000 to over $5,000 a year.

Their total income in the past year was $104,000, including the $997 Deborah receives from Social Security each month. But they spend about $7,000 a month on utilities, medical bills, car payments, the mortgage, and other expenses. “We’re not saving anything,” he said. His savings account, he added, was down to $42.

Working at a convenience store making pizza for $14.90 an hour at 90 years old. Magnific

Working at a convenience store for $14.90 an hour

Scidone looked for a job for about three months. “I’m guessing that seeing a date of birth in 1934 made people back away,” he said. In July 2024 he applied online at OnCue and was hired on the spot after a 45-minute interview.

He works Tuesday through Friday, about five hours a day, making food for the grad-and-go bar. He started at $14 an hour and now earns $14.90.

“It’s a pleasant job,” he said. “As we work, we laugh and joke a lot.” The company threw him a party when he turned 90.

“It doesn’t bother me to be 90 and still working,” Scidone said. His goal is for both of them to be able to retire and take a trip to see their children and grandchildren.