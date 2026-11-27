En esta noticia How much can drivers pay for using fog lights unnecessarily?

The Mexico City Traffic Regulations set a specific restriction on the use of auxiliary fog lights. The rule prohibits using front or rear fog lights during the day or when there are no adverse conditions limiting visibility.

The provision is found in Article 38, Section II, Subsection j), which sets out various obligations for drivers of motor vehicles. The regulations were originally published on Aug. 17, 2015, and later underwent several amendments. The change published on June 30, 2026, did not alter this subsection.

How much can drivers pay for using fog lights unnecessarily?

The Traffic Regulations say that the violations set out in subsections a), b), f), g) and j) of Article 38, Section II, are punishable by a fine of 5, 7 or 10 times the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA), plus one penalty point on the driver’s license.

The current daily UMA as of Feb. 1, 2026, is 117.31 pesos, so the fines are as follows:

5 UMA: $586.55.

7 UMA: $821.17.

10 UMA: $1,173.10.

That means using auxiliary fog lights when there are no conditions that limit visibility can carry a fine of up to $1,173.10, plus one penalty point on the driver’s license.

When should vehicle lights be turned on?

Article 37, Section II, Subsection d) says drivers of motor vehicles must turn on their lights when visibility is significantly reduced by environmental factors and must avoid glaring oncoming traffic.

This provision refers to vehicle lights in general, so it should not be confused with the specific rule in Article 38 on auxiliary fog lights.

For the latter, Article 38 says their use is prohibited during the day or when there are no adverse conditions limiting visibility. The penalty for this violation can reach 10 UMA, equivalent to $1,173.10 in 2026, along with one penalty point on the driver’s license.