She told TV cameras she had won a $1 billion Powerball jackpot. But the real winner had already been paid, so she sued the company to collect it

On July 19, 2023, a single ticket matched all six numbers in a Powerball drawing worth $1.08 billion, one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history. It was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market, a small store in downtown Los Angeles near Skid Row.

The next day, a woman showed up at the store, crying in front of TV cameras. When a reporter asked whether she had won, she said yes. “I’m scared right now, I’m so scared,” she said, according to Inside Edition. Months later, she was identified as Stacy Tru, and in 2025 she sued the lottery to claim the full prize.

Was she the real winner?

Doubts appeared almost immediately. The store owner, Nabor Herrera, said he didn’t recognize her and thought it was fake. His granddaughter, Sarai Palacios, told the Daily Mail: “I guess she just wanted to be on TV.”

The California Lottery explained at the time that no one is declared a winner until they turn in a claim form with the original ticket. A lottery law enforcement officer must also interview the claimant.

So on March 29, 2024, the California Lottery identified the winner: Yanira Alvarez, who had bought her ticket at the same store. She chose the lump-sum option of $558.1 million before taxes. Herrera’s store received a $1 million bonus for selling the ticket.

The lawsuit for not winning the lottery

On January 28, 2025, Tru sued the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs Powerball, and the California State Lottery Commission. She asked for the entire $1.08 billion jackpot plus interest, claiming she had been “the only owner” of the winning ticket. She said she had filed a claim in October 2023 and was denied.

The state’s lawyers argued that she never attached a copy of the contract she said had been broken. Under California Lottery rules, a valid original ticket is the only accepted proof to claim a prize. The Powerball association called her arguments “threadbare.”

The lawsuit Stacy Tru presented for not winning the lottery. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Court’s final ruling and Tru’s new business

Tru filed two amended versions of her lawsuit, but neither convinced the court. On March 17, 2026, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Upinder S. Kalra dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again.

By then, Tru had launched a website describing herself as a “billionaire philanthropist” available for motivational speaking, according to Casino.org. She also tried to sell replicas of the hat she wore at the store.