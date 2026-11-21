The United States has a migration program that allows citizens of certain countries to travel to the country without needing to apply for a traditional visa.

This is the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which allows travel for tourism or business for up to 90 days, as long as travelers meet the conditions set by U.S. authorities.

Why can some foreign nationals travel without a visa in their passport?

The VWP allows citizens of certain countries to travel to the U.S. for tourism or business for up to 90 days without applying for a standard visitor visa.

The program aims to make short-term travel easier for people from countries that meet security and migration cooperation standards.

To use this benefit, travelers must meet the program’s conditions and obtain an electronic ESTA authorization before boarding a plane or ship bound for the United States.

The final decision on whether to enter the United States depends on the immigration officer handling the case.

What are the requirements to obtain ESTA authorization?

To travel under the Visa Waiver Program, foreign nationals must meet the following requirements:

Be a citizen of a participating country: simply residing in one of the countries in the program is not enough.

Have an electronic passport: it must include an identification chip and meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Have a valid passport: it must remain valid for at least six months after the planned departure date from the United States, unless exceptions apply under specific agreements.

Have an approved ESTA authorization: it must be obtained before boarding air or sea transportation to the country.

Respect the purpose of the trip: the waiver allows tourism, family visits, medical treatment and certain business trips, among others. It does not allow work, study for academic credit or permanent residence.

There are also additional restrictions for citizens of participating countries who have traveled to certain territories, or who hold dual nationality with any of those countries.

Which countries are part of the Visa Waiver Program?

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

South Korea

Croatia

Denmark

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Norway

New Zealand

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

United Kingdom

Czech Republic

San Marino

Singapore

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

How do you apply for ESTA authorization?

The ESTA electronic authorization is applied for online through the official website of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The process must be completed before traveling: