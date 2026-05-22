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The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) considers lottery prizes, such as Powerball, Mega Millions, casinos, sports betting, raffles, and games of chance, to be taxable income that must be reported and on which taxes must be paid.
The federal government can automatically withhold 24% of the prize in some cases before it reaches the winner, a measure that applies when a certain amount is exceeded and the payout is, to some extent, greater than the original bet.
The IRS will be able to keep part of the jackpot before the winner receives the money: In which cases can this measure be expected?
The IRS withholding usually applies when the prize exceeds $5,000 and is at least 300 times the original bet amount. The measure applies to prizes from:
- Powerball
- Mega Millions
- Casinos
- Sports betting
- Raffles
- Slot machines
- Other games of chance
This withheld amount serves as an advance on federal taxes and not as the final amount that must be paid on the prize received. Depending on the amount, more money will have to be paid to the IRS or a refund may be received after filing the corresponding tax return.
After a winner is declared, the relevant agency must issue a W-2G form and send one copy to the player and another to the IRS. The winner must provide:
- Valid Social Security number
- Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)
Additionally, some states may impose extra fees on these prizes.
It’s official: this is what you must do when you win a major prize to avoid IRS penalties
When you win the lottery, the prize must be reported as“Gambling Income.” Even if the player does not receive the corresponding form, they are still required to report the money received.
The IRS recommends keeping items such as:
- Tickets
- Betting slips
- Bank statements
- Receipts
- Detailed records of wins and losses
This is important because losses may be deducted if the player itemizes them and to the extent that they match the total amount of reported winnings.
Important information everyone should know before betting
Legal betting and lottery platforms automatically report tax information to the IRS. This means the tax authority can detect inconsistencies by comparing forms, deposits, transfers, and tax returns.
Failing to report the prize correctly can lead to penalties such as tax fines, interest on tax payments, IRS audits, and even criminal action in more serious cases.