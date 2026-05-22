The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) considers lottery prizes, such as Powerball, Mega Millions, casinos, sports betting, raffles, and games of chance, to be taxable income that must be reported and on which taxes must be paid.

The federal government can automatically withhold 24% of the prize in some cases before it reaches the winner, a measure that applies when a certain amount is exceeded and the payout is, to some extent, greater than the original bet.

The IRS will be able to keep part of the jackpot before the winner receives the money: In which cases can this measure be expected?

The IRS withholding usually applies when the prize exceeds $5,000 and is at least 300 times the original bet amount . The measure applies to prizes from:

Powerball

Mega Millions

Casinos

Sports betting

Raffles

Slot machines

Other games of chance

This withheld amount serves as an advance on federal taxes and not as the final amount that must be paid on the prize received. Depending on the amount, more money will have to be paid to the IRS or a refund may be received after filing the corresponding tax return.

After a winner is declared, the relevant agency must issue a W-2G form and send one copy to the player and another to the IRS. The winner must provide:

Valid Social Security number

Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)

Additionally, some states may impose extra fees on these prizes.

It’s official: this is what you must do when you win a major prize to avoid IRS penalties

When you win the lottery, the prize must be reported as “Gambling Income.” Even if the player does not receive the corresponding form, they are still required to report the money received.

The IRS recommends keeping items such as:

Tickets

Betting slips

Bank statements

Receipts

Detailed records of wins and losses

This is important because losses may be deducted if the player itemizes them and to the extent that they match the total amount of reported winnings.

Important information everyone should know before betting

Legal betting and lottery platforms automatically report tax information to the IRS. This means the tax authority can detect inconsistencies by comparing forms, deposits, transfers, and tax returns.