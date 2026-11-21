Mexican travelers who want to visit the United Kingdom must complete a mandatory step before traveling: the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). For Mexican nationals, it has been in effect since Jan. 8, 2025, but starting Feb. 25, 2026, the British government will enforce it in practice: airlines will not allow boarding for anyone without an ETA, an eVisa or other valid documentation. It is required for people traveling as visitors who do not have any other valid immigration status in the country.

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry warns that anyone without a valid ETA will not be allowed to board their flight or other transport to the United Kingdom. In practice, the United Kingdom bars entry to anyone who does not complete the process: no ETA means no boarding and, therefore, no entry. The authorization must be requested with the same passport that will be used for travel.

What the ETA is and how much it costs

It is a digital authorization for people who do not need a visa for short visits. According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, it applies to tourism, family visits, certain business trips, transit and studies of less than six months.

It is not a visa: the British government says it does not guarantee entry and that the final decision rests with border officials. It costs 20 pounds sterling and is nonrefundable, according to the official website.

How to apply and how long it takes

The process is completed in the UK ETA app, available for Android and iPhone, or on the British government website. You need the passport you will travel with, an email address, a credit or debit card (or Apple Pay and Google Pay) and face photos.

The response usually arrives by email within a day, although in some cases it can take up to three business days. Travelers should not leave until they receive confirmation, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry recommends applying at least three business days in advance. More details are in this report on the process for Mexicans and other Latin American countries.

How long it lasts and who does not need it

An approved ETA is valid for two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. It allows multiple trips, with stays of up to six months each. If you change passports, you must apply for a new one.

People with a British or Irish passport do not need it, nor do those with permission to live, work or study in the United Kingdom.