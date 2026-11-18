Appliances are a major investment in any home, so it’s worth taking care of them to avoid repair costs that could have been prevented. With a little regular cleaning, appliances like the microwave work better and last longer.

The Spanish Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) says there’s no need to turn to expensive or special products for a good cleaning, because vinegar and baking soda may be enough. One of its tricks is to put a container with both ingredients inside the appliance, an affordable and environmentally friendly way to clean it.

This is how that method works step by step, what to do if the microwave is very dirty, and what other home remedies the OCU recommends for other appliances.

Putting a container of water and vinegar in the microwave to clean it

The trick is to fill a container with water and vinegar, place it inside the microwave, and run it at full power for two minutes. When the time is up, all that’s left is to wipe the inside dry with a cloth.

This method is meant for routine maintenance, which helps keep wear and dirt from building up with repeated use. The OCU stresses that prevention is the best way to save money on repairs .

Other ways to clean the microwave

In addition to the container, the OCU suggests cleaning the microwave with a microfiber cloth dampened with water and vinegar. It’s a quick option for everyday use that can be combined with the previous trick.

If the inside is very dirty, it recommends using dishwashing detergent. That way, there’s no need to buy a special product to tackle tougher grime.

They can be used for the dishwasher, refrigerator and oven

The same approach applies to appliances such as the dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven. For the dishwasher, the OCU advises removing the filter and washing it under running water with a brush and cleaning the inside walls with white vinegar. If bad odors appear, clean it thoroughly again and place half a lemon in the upper racks, replacing it every two or three wash cycles.

In the refrigerator, the walls, drawers, and inside of the door are cleaned with a mixture of water and white vinegar. To get rid of bad odors, the recommendation is to wipe all interior surfaces with a cloth dampened in baking soda paste.

You have to be more careful with the oven, since special products are usually made with caustic soda and can irritate people. Even though they are effective, the OCU recommends cleaning it quickly after each use. If it is an old oven with enameled sheet metal, it suggests a home remedy: coating the inside walls with a paste of water and baking soda, which dries during cooking and absorbs grease.