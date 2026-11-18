She won $1.3 million in the lottery and asked her husband for a divorce 11 days later. He found out two years later and took her to court.

For 25 years, Thomas Rossi believed his marriage was solid. He and his wife, Denise Rossi, were homebodies from Los Angeles’ Westside who did everything together. “We shared the same bathroom, and we even shared the same electric toothbrush,” he later said in court papers. So when Denise suddenly asked for a divorce and wanted it fast, he didn’t understand why.

The answer was revealed two years after the breakup, in a letter never meant for him. Denise had won $1.3 million in the California Lottery just 11 days before filing for divorce, and she had hidden it from him, The Los Angeles Times reported.

What happened to the marriage after she won the lottery?

On December 28, 1996, Denise and five co-workers at a clothing design company won a $6.6 million jackpot. Her share was $1,336,000, to be paid in 20 annual checks of $66,800.

She didn’t tell her husband. She filed for divorce in January 1997 and had the lottery checks sent to her mother’s home in Northern California.

Thomas, who ran a small photo shop in West Hollywood, later lost his business and declared bankruptcy in 1998.

A letter sent to the wrong address revealed the truth

In 1999, a letter addressed to Denise arrived at Thomas’ home. It came from a company that offered lottery winners a lump sum in exchange for their future payments and said it had “helped hundreds of lottery winners like you” across the country.

Thomas was stunned. The California Lottery confirmed his ex-wife’s win, and he quickly went to court.

When a Los Angeles judge learned the truth, he didn’t split the prize. He gave all of it to Thomas.

Denise Rossi won the lottery and 11 days later asked her husband for a divorce. Fuente: CBS News

Why the judge gave him everything

Under California law, Thomas would normally have been entitled to half of the prize as community property. But Denise had not disclosed it during the divorce.

Superior Court Judge Richard Denner ruled that she had acted out of fraud or malice. He relied on a deposition in which Denise admitted she hid the money because she didn’t want her ex-husband “getting his hands on” it. She had also claimed the ticket was a gift from a co-worker, but the judge didn’t believe her.

“Moral of the story: It pays to be honest from the beginning,” said Marc Lerner, Thomas’ attorney.

Denise said she had wanted to leave the marriage for years and blamed her silence on not knowing the law. Her own lawyer, Connolly Oyler, admitted she might have kept part of the prize if she had been honest. “But the judge got mad and gave it all to him,” he said.