China is once again making its mark in Latin America, this time with a major sports project: the new National Stadium of El Salvador, which will be the largest in Central America. The project, worth about $100 million, is funded by China and will include a modern venue with a capacity for 50,000 people.

China Builds Major Stadium in Latin America

This is the new National Stadium of El Salvador, a project that will replace the existing stadiums as the country’s premier sports venue. It is being built on the outskirts of San Salvador, on a large tract of land, and is being presented as a state-of-the-art facility designed not only for soccer but as a full sports complex.

The stadium is a gift from China, not a project that El Salvador is buying or paying for with a loan. The Chinese government is contributing around $100 million to build it, in what is a clear diplomatic gesture. The Chinese Embassy itself described the contribution as part of El Salvador’s modernization.

It Will Have State-of-the-Art Technology

The project is being built by a major Chinese state-owned contractor, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, one of the world’s largest construction companies.

According to official information, the project has these features:

Capacity for 50,000 spectators , which will make it the largest stadium in Central America.

A striking design , inspired by a Pacific raindrop, with nods to surfing and technology.

A complex that, in addition to the main field, includes other sports facilities, parking for more than 1,000 vehicles, auditoriums, and other spaces on several hectares of land.

China Strengthens Its Influence in Latin America

El Salvador established diplomatic relations with China in 2018 (after breaking ties with Taiwan), and since then the relationship has deepened through various cooperation and infrastructure projects. This project is one of the most visible examples of that relationship.

And it also fits into a regional strategy: China has been financing and building infrastructure across Latin America with ports, highways, factories and signature projects like this one, expanding its presence and influence in a region where it competes with the United States.

When It Would Be Ready

The cornerstone was laid in late 2023, with Salvadoran officials and the Chinese ambassador in attendance, and construction was estimated to take about three years. Under that timeline, the stadium is expected to be finished around 2026 or 2027, although the dates may be adjusted as construction progresses.