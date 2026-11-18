Ukraine is preparing to add a new fleet of Swedish-made fighter jets, capable of reaching speeds of up to 2,400 km/h and operating with a range of advanced weapons systems. The Saab JAS 39 Gripen C/D, 16 of which it will receive as part of a military aid program from the Swedish government.

The first fighter jets are scheduled for delivery in early 2027, with January and February the months President Volodymyr Zelensky has estimated. The aircraft will expand the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force, which currently uses several models of fighter jets to respond to Russian attacks.

The supply package also includes long-, medium- and short-range air-to-air missiles, including Meteor, AMRAAM and IRIS-T. On Nov. 17, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom also moved forward on an agreement to coordinate the provision of ammunition, spare parts and training for the personnel who will operate the new fighter jets.

Sweden to deliver the first 16 Gripen C/D fighter jets to Ukraine in early 2027

The Swedish government confirmed that it will donate 16 Saab JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter jets from its current fleet to Ukraine as part of a military cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening its air defense capabilities. Delivery of the first aircraft is planned for early 2027, the Ukrainian presidency said on June 30, 2026. President Volodymyr Zelensky also said he expects to receive them between January and February next year, although no specific date for their arrival has been set.

The donation is part of a broader program that also includes the addition of another 16 Gripen E aircraft, a newer version that Ukraine will buy under a contract signed in June 2026. Unlike the C/D models, which will be transferred as Swedish military aid, the latter will follow a different delivery schedule, with the first ones expected in 2029. In this way, Kyiv aims to add two versions of the same fighter jet to expand its operational capabilities.

Gripen C/D fighter jets can reach 2,400 km/h and operate from short runways

The Saab JAS 39 Gripen C/D are supersonic fighter jets developed by Swedish company Saab. According to the manufacturer’s technical specifications, they can reach a maximum speed of Mach 2 at high altitude, equivalent to 2,400 kilometers per hour, have eight hardpoints for carrying weapons and can carry out air defense, ground attack and reconnaissance missions. Their multirole design allows the aircraft to be adapted to different military operations without relying on a single type of mission.

Another feature is the ability to operate from short runways and prepared road stretches, a capability that allows the aircraft to be dispersed across different locations and reduces their dependence on large air bases. Saab says the Gripen C can take off in a minimum distance of 400 meters and operate from runways about 800 meters long and 16 meters wide. In this regard, the manufacturer also says that refueling and rearming air-to-air missions can be completed in less than 10 minutes, a feature designed to cut the time between operations.

Gripen C/D will be able to use Meteor, AMRAAM and IRIS-T missiles; what weapons will they receive

The Swedish military aid package includes advanced munitions to equip the Gripen C/D, including Meteor, AMRAAM and IRIS-T air-to-air missiles. The first, developed by the European consortium MBDA, is designed to intercept aircraft at long range using a ramjet propulsion system. The American-made AMRAAM uses radar guidance and is intended for medium-range combat, while the IRIS-T is a short-range missile with infrared guidance for a range of air combat scenarios.

The supply of these systems took a new step forward on Nov. 17, when Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a letter of intent to coordinate the delivery of ammunition, equipment and spare parts for the aircraft. The agreement also includes training for personnel and integration of the weapons systems, with the goal of allowing the aircraft to operate sustainably.