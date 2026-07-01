Robert De Niro was back in the news, but this time it was not for a movie. The actor, winner of two Oscar awards, revealed in detail what his daily routine is and the life philosophy that keeps him active at an age when many are already thinking about retirement.

Far from exotic diets or trendy Hollywood shakes, De Niro opts for simplicity and consistency. A formula that, he said, is nothing extraordinary, but one he has followed for decades and that now has him filming, managing his gastronomic empire and traveling without slowing down.

What time Robert De Niro gets up and what he eats for breakfast at 82

De Niro’s routine starts long before sunrise. The actor usually wakes up between 5:00 and 6:00 in the morning, a habit he has carried over from decades on set, when he had to be in makeup before dawn, and one he still keeps even on his days off.

His breakfast is just as disciplined and always the same:

Black coffee, with no milk or sugar, to start the day.

Freshly squeezed orange juice.

Eggs, scrambled or soft-boiled.

Whole-grain toast or the traditional New York bagels.

No miracle supplements or viral trends: the goal, he explained, is to nourish the body cleanly before starting to move.

Robert De Niro’s workout: the key according to his own trainer

After breakfast comes physical exercise. De Niro trains between three and six times a week, under the supervision of his personal trainer, James Brady, with a combination of cardio to maintain endurance and strength training adapted to his age to protect muscle mass.

In an interview with BBC Radio, the actor was blunt about what, for him, is the real secret: it is not about extreme demands, but about never giving up the routine. Those around him point out that he never skips a workout for convenience, even in the middle of demanding shoots or long work trips.

How to apply Robert De Niro’s philosophy to everyday life

Without needing to replicate the exact routine of a Hollywood star, healthy-habits specialists agree that some principles of his philosophy can be applied by anyone:

Keep regular schedules , even on weekends.

Prioritize a simple and nutritious breakfast over food trends.

Sustain physical activity consistently , rather than intensely.

Avoid associating rest with total inactivity: staying mentally occupied also helps.

Robert De Niro’s phrase about rest that went viral

But if there is one phrase that sums up his life philosophy, it is the one he delivered during a historic graduation speech at New York University. In front of the students, De Niro was emphatic: “You will have time to rest when you are dead”.

The phrase went viral because it condenses in a few words the way the actor understands work and the passage of time: without self-imposed pauses, without excuses, and with the conviction that activity (physical, mental, and professional) is what sustains vitality.