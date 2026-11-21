The National Weather Service (NWS) is keeping in place several weather warnings that will remain in effect through Sunday, November 22, in the United States. The alerts mainly affect Florida and Arizona, where coastal and river flooding is expected, along with below-zero temperatures in some communities.

Authorities warn of possible flooding of homes and property, traffic disruptions and damage to vegetation from frost. Some of the alerts are in effect through the early hours of Sunday, while others will extend into the coming days.

Which states have weather warnings for Sunday?

Florida and Arizona account for the main warnings from the National Weather Service for Sunday, November 22.

In Florida, the NWS office in Jacksonville has a Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday, Eastern time. The alert covers Coastal Flagler and parts of the St. Johns River basin, including Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, South Central Duval and Western St. Johns. In these areas, the agency expects significant coastal flooding, with a risk of water entering properties in low-lying areas and possible road closures.

In Arizona, the warnings are mainly tied to cold temperatures. The NWS office in Tucson issued a freeze warning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday for Sulphur Springs Valley, southern Greenlee County, and Upper San Pedro River Valley. There is also another freeze warning for parts of southeastern Gila County, where temperatures could drop to 24 F (about -4 C).

What weather conditions are affecting Florida and Arizona?

In Florida, the main risk is coastal flooding in the St. Johns River basin and Flagler County. The NWS warns that rising water levels could flood homes, businesses, and infrastructure in low-lying areas.

Authorities also warned of possible road closures and erosion along parts of the coast. A high surf advisory also remains in effect in Coastal Flagler, with breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet and a high risk of rip currents Sunday morning.

In Arizona, the frost warnings forecast temperatures as low as 30 F (about -1 C) in some communities. In southeastern Gila County, the forecast calls for lows of 24 F (about -4 C), with freezing conditions early Sunday morning.

Arizona also has a Flood Warning tied to the release of water from the Painted Rock Dam on the Gila River. The alert covers parts of Maricopa and Yuma counties and will remain in effect until Tuesday, November 24, at 11 a.m. The agency warns that water could reach rivers, streams, low-lying areas and roadway crossings.