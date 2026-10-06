At 34, Selena Gomez is going through a stage in which she is opting for a more natural image and a simple makeup routine. The singer and actress revealed which products she uses daily and how her relationship with beauty has changed over the years.

In an interview with People, the founder of Rare Beauty explained that she is currently looking to simplify her makeup and detailed the products that are part of her daily routine.

Selena Gomez revealed which products she uses every day

When asked by People about what her daily makeup is like, Selena said that her routine is quite simple.

The artist explained that she starts with two applications of foundation, which she spreads across her face. She then uses eyebrow gel and continues with Bouncy Blush, one of the blushes from her own brand, Rare Beauty.

To complete her makeup, she adds mascara and lip oil.

In this way, her daily routine is made up of five products: foundation, eyebrow gel, blush, mascara, and lip oil.

The choice responds to the style the singer is currently seeking. In the same interview, Gomez pointed out that some people may not prefer the natural beauty look, but said that style has become part of her identity.

Selena Gomez’s change in her relationship with makeup

During the interview, the singer also recalled how her relationship with beauty changed over time. Selena, who launched Rare Beauty in 2020, said that she was surrounded by makeup since she was a child because of her work in front of the cameras.

When talking about the products she would have liked to have when she was younger, she especially highlighted Bouncy Blush and eyebrow gel.

Selena recalled that during her childhood, very thin eyebrows were in fashion, while she had thick eyebrows, something that made her insecure at the time. Today, however, she said that she enjoys laminating them and using gel to enhance them.

The singer also referred to the smoky eye looks she used in 2016, which still circulate on social media. Faced with that more produced image from previous years, Gomez explained that she is currently going through a different stage and leans toward a more relaxed style.

In addition to her daily routine, she revealed another trick she uses when she wants to wear an even lighter makeup look. After curling her lashes, she applies dark brown eyebrow gel to the tips, instead of using a full coat of mascara.