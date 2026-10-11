On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of United States independence, the State Department offers citizens a special version of the American passport, known as the “patriot passport”.

This document meets all the security standards of a conventional passport, only it features special and distinctive design characteristics.

The authorities specified that they plan a total issuance of 250,000 units and there is still room for new copies available.

Patriot passport: what is the difference with the traditional one

The 250-year version has a new cover design, as well as specific illustrations for this model.

The outer cover prominently says “United States of America” and the back cover shows the United States flag with a “250″ surrounded by stars.

In addition, the inside front and back covers also differ from the traditional version, with elements such as an image of Donald Trump over the Declaration of Independence, for example.

“The commemorative passport has 26 pages, just like the standard passport booklet design,” it states. Therefore, it cannot be processed in the 50-page version. As for the fee, the same system used for the conventional version is maintained.

How to apply for this patriot passport

The authorities indicate that there are two options to obtain it: at a Washington D.C. Passport Agency or at a specific event designated for the issuance of these passports, which take place at passport agencies or centers.

In-person appointment at the Passport Agency in Washington

Call the National Passport Information Center, select option 2 for Spanish and then option 9 from the menu to see appointment availability.

Wait for the appointment confirmation email.

Schedule an in-person appointment at an agency or center

To check the list of passport issuance events at agencies or centers, call 1-877-487-2778 , select 2 for Spanish and option 9 from the menu to find out availability.

Wait for the appointment confirmation email.

It is essential to check the list of required documents before the appointment in order to carry out the process.

Who cannot apply for the patriot passport

The document is not available for those who: