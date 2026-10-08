President Donald Trump announced the creation of “Super Intelligence Force”, an artificial intelligence committee that will work to protect Americans’ lives and interests while promoting AI dominance.

The regulation of AI is one of the main topics on the table in the United States between democrats and republicans. While the Democratic Party advocates for more control over this technology, the administration wants to promote AI development.

Donald Trump created a new committee for Super Intelligence

“The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution and the Internet, and will protect the interests and improve the lives of all Americans,” Trump wrote on his social media.

So far, the president has not shared details about the reason behind the Super Intelligence Force, but he believes that it is necessary for the country’s development.

The White House will replace “Artificial Intelligence” with “Super Intelligence”

According to the executive order, federal departments and agencies will use the terms “Super Intelligence” and “SI” instead of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in official communications, websites, reports, policy documents, and other non-statutory documents.

The regulation of AI is one of the main topics on the table in the United States between democrats and republicans. Fuente: EPA/EPA POOL SHAWN THEW / POOL

The order defines “Super Intelligence” as the technologies and systems currently covered by the federal definition of artificial intelligence. The White House said the new terminology is intended to reflect the rapid development and capabilities of these technologies.

Trump ordered a new federal definition of Super Intelligence

The executive order also gives the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology 60 days to submit proposed legislative language to establish a federal definition of “Super Intelligence” and “SI.”

The proposal must evaluate whether the new definition should modify or replace the existing statutory definition of artificial intelligence. It must also include recommendations for additional presidential or executive actions needed to implement the definition across the executive branch.

The White House said the policy is part of the administration’s effort to expand the capabilities and applications of Super Intelligence, strengthen the U.S. economy and improve the lives of Americans.