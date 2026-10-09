The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) urges those who decide to travel with their pets to consult an accredited veterinarian with the agency to determine whether the entry requirements of the destination country are met and, if so, to begin the corresponding protocol.

In addition, they also redefine the concept of pet and detail which animals can be included in this category and which do not qualify as such and are subject to different regulations.

Which animals are allowed for travel and qualify as pets?

According to the USDA, a pet is a “privately owned companion animal” that is not intended for research or resale. The following animals are included:

Dogs.

Cats.

Ferrets.

Rabbits.

Rodents.

Hedgehogs.

Reptiles.

Amphibians.

Some domestic birds such as parrots, canaries, and others.

Which birds do not qualify as pets?

Among the birds that are not categorized as pets are those that have the potential to carry and transmit certain diseases, and are known as “poultry”:

Hens.

Pigeons.

Ducks.

Geese.

Grouse.

Partridges.

Peacock.

Pheasants.

Quail.

Swans.

Turkeys.

What to do if your pet does not meet the necessary conditions?

If your animal does not qualify as a pet for the USDA, the agency recommends accessing the International Animal Export Regulations query tool and selecting the destination country to verify the requirements that must be met.

The protocol: what must be done to travel with your pets?

According to the USDA, people who wish to travel with their pets must verify the sanitary conditions and the documents required in each place.

The steps are as follows: