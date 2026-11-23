Mexican authorities have arrested Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, identified by the U.S. Department of Justice as a senior leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and one of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.

The arrest took place on November 20, 2026, during a military operation in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico. The operation also led to the detention of German Rolando Galvez Meza, another alleged senior cartel leader known as “El Serafin.”

The capture followed an investigation involving U.S. law enforcement agencies through the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF), a federal initiative designed to coordinate efforts against international criminal organizations.

Who is Chapo Isidro, the alleged Sinaloa Cartel leader?

Meza Flores, 44, from the Mexican state of Sonora, was wanted over his alleged role in directing the Sinaloa Cartel’s operations. According to U.S. court documents cited by the Justice Department, he commanded a large group of armed gunmen and controlled strategic areas around Guasave, Los Mochis and the remote mountains of Sinaloa.

Investigators allege that the organization produced and transported large quantities of illegal drugs into the United States under his leadership. The substances identified in the case include cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl.

U.S. authorities accuse him of narcoterrorism, drug trafficking and money laundering, among other offenses, and had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his capture or conviction. Fuente: fbi.gov

The allegations also describe a pattern of extreme violence, including the kidnapping, torture and murder of rival cartel members and Mexican law enforcement personnel.

His addition to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list made his capture a major priority for U.S. authorities. The State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction.

The federal charges Meza Flores faces in the United States

The criminal case against Meza Flores advanced on September 25, 2026, when a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned a second superseding indictment against him.

The six-count indictment accuses him of leading a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiring to manufacture and distribute drugs for importation into the United States, and participating in an international money laundering conspiracy.

He is also charged with narcoterrorism, conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization, and firearms-related offenses involving a machine gun and a destructive device.

According to the Justice Department, Meza Flores could face the death penalty or a mandatory life sentence if convicted of the charges.

The indictment contains allegations that have not yet been proven in court. Meza Flores is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Why the Sinaloa Cartel is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S.

The arrest comes amid a broader U.S. government effort to target major Mexican criminal organizations.

On February 20, 2025, the U.S. Department of State designated the Sinaloa Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. It also designated the group as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224.

The investigation into Meza Flores involved the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the U.S. Marshals Service, among other agencies.

Following the arrest, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that Meza Flores was the 11th fugitive from the bureau’s Ten Most Wanted list captured during the Trump administration.