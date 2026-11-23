Chokwe Antar Lumumba was sentenced after admitting his role in a bribery scheme tied to a proposed real estate development in downtown Jackson, Mississippi.

In addition to the prison term, a federal judge ordered Lumumba to forfeit $50,000 in property and serve one year of supervised release upon completing his sentence. The investigation brought several local government officials under scrutiny, including the city’s mayor, a former county district attorney and members of the City Council.

How the FBI undercover operation worked

The investigation took shape after two FBI undercover agents posed as real estate developers interested in launching a project in downtown Jackson. To secure political backing and move the proposal forward, they offered payments to public officials.

According to court documents and a federal indictment unsealed in November 2024, Lumumba received $50,000 connected to his reelection campaign. The money was delivered through five $10,000 checks issued by different individuals and entities to conceal where the funds came from.

Chokwe Antar Lumumba Fuente: X: @ChokweALumumba

Prosecutors established that the mayor used his influence and took official action to benefit the purported investors’ project, and detailed how the money passed through his campaign account before a portion was withdrawn.

The investigation extended beyond the mayor’s office, uncovering a broader network of local officials who exchanged government support for cash and other benefits.

Other Jackson officials also received prison sentences

Among those involved was Jody Owens, the former Hinds County district attorney, who also pleaded guilty and received a prison sentence of more than three years. According to the investigation, Owens acted as an intermediary and coordinated payments offered to several public officials.

Another defendant was Aaron Banks, the former president of the Jackson City Council. Banks admitted his involvement in the scheme and received a sentence of nearly four years in prison.

Former City Council Vice President Angelique Lee and businessman Sherik Marve Smith also pleaded guilty to federal charges related to bribery.

Lumumba had served two terms as Jackson’s mayor before losing his reelection bid in 2025, after federal charges against him became public. His administration had also faced the city’s water crisis, which attracted national attention in 2022.

With the November sentence, the former mayor joins other local officials who received prison terms as a result of the federal corruption investigation in Jackson.