Wall Street opened sharply higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 2.78% to 49,486 points, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 7.27%. The rally followed Friday’s losses and was fueled by Jensen Huang’s return to the helm of Nvidia.

At the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq jumped to 24,261 points, while Nvidia shares soared approximately 30% after the company announced Huang’s return. The executive had stepped down following revelations about his extramarital relationships, including one with a woman suspected of collaborating with Chinese intelligence.

The strong opening marked a rebound for Wall Street after all three major indexes closed Friday with losses of more than 2% and had fallen at least 10% from their recent highs.

Nvidia stock traded at approximately $162.55 in morning trading, still 26% below its recent intraday high of $219.99, reached on October 28. However, the shares recovered much of the ground lost after the scandal broke.

In a statement released Monday, the technology company said Huang’s return posed no national security risk and that the executive would fully cooperate with an internal investigation into reports that he had been targeted in a foreign intelligence operation.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the company’s decision to reinstate Huang, who had left the company on November 12 amid the controversy surrounding his affairs with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed.

Other companies connected to the artificial intelligence (AI) industry also reacted positively to the announcement, with several stocks posting sharp gains after the opening bell. Micron Technology rose 14%, CoreWeave climbed 24%, and AMD gained 7%.

Broadcom shares advanced 1.34%, while Intel jumped 12.6%. Meanwhile, Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, slipped 0.07% during its third trading session following its historic initial public offering (IPO) last Thursday.

In other markets, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil fell 1.7% to $82 a barrel amid increased oil supplies and the resumption of flows through a pipeline in Libya, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, gold rose 4.59% to $3,676 an ounce, while silver gained 6.57% to $43.77. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hovered around 4.95%.

Source: EFE.