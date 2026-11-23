An Indian national has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for taking part in a conspiracy to assassinate a U.S. citizen in New York City. Nikhil Gupta, 55, received a 235-month sentence after admitting his role in a scheme to hire a hitman to kill an attorney and prominent figure in the Sikh separatist movement.

The sentence was announced on November 20 by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Gupta had pleaded guilty in February 2026 to three federal charges: murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Federal investigators determined that Gupta acted under the direction of Vikash Yadav, an Indian government employee who allegedly coordinated the operation from India. The intended target was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S. citizen of Indian origin who lives in the United States and leads an organization advocating for Punjab’s independence.

The plan to hire a hitman and the $100,000 payment

According to federal investigators, the operation began in May 2023, when Yadav recruited Gupta to arrange Pannun’s assassination in the United States.

At Yadav’s direction, Gupta contacted someone he believed was a criminal associate and asked for help finding a person willing to carry out the killing. However, the contact was actually a confidential source working with the DEA, who introduced Gupta to a purported hitman. That individual was also an undercover officer with the federal agency.

During their negotiations, Yadav agreed to pay $100,000 for the assassination. As an advance payment, Gupta and his associate arranged for an intermediary to deliver $15,000 in cash on June 9, 2023.

The plot also involved surveillance of the intended victim. Yadav provided Gupta with Pannun’s personal information, including his New York home address, phone numbers and details about his daily activities. Gupta passed that information to the undercover officer and shared surveillance photographs with his associate.

Gupta instructed the purported hitman to carry out the killing as soon as possible. However, he specifically told him not to proceed during the Indian prime minister’s official visit to the United States, which was scheduled for June 2023.

Arrest in Europe and extradition to the United States

The investigation took on another dimension following the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia, Canada, on June 18, 2023.

The following day, Gupta told the undercover officer that Nijjar had also been a target and that there were several other potential targets. He added that, following Nijjar’s killing, there was no longer any reason to delay the assassination of Pannun.

U.S. authorities had documented the conspiracy before the planned killing could take place. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023, at the request of the United States. He was extradited in June 2024 to face federal charges.

The defendant eventually admitted his involvement in all three offenses listed in the indictment. His alleged co-conspirator, Vikash Yadav, was also formally charged, but the Justice Department said he had not yet been arrested in connection with the case.

The 235-month sentence was handed down by a federal court in the Southern District of New York. The investigation involved the DEA and the FBI, with assistance from Czech authorities.