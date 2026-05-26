The U.S. visa is a fundamental document for everyone who wants to visit the United States as tourists, since unless one has an exemption to apply for it, it forms part of the mandatory documents that the authorities request to authorize travel.

In that sense, those who plan to apply for this permit during June will have to take into account a fundamental requirement with their passport in order to complete the process without issues. If this is not met, it cannot be carried out.

The United States will block the U.S. visa in June for those who have delayed this process with their document

When starting the U.S. visa application process, it is essential to verify that the applicant’s passport is valid, since those who have delayed updating this document and present an old one will be prohibited from applying for the visa until they have a valid one.

In general, the passport can be obtained in an expedited manner, so the sooner the information is verified, the more time there is to act.

Along the same lines—and based on the regulations that apply to each country—in general, the United States maintains the six-month rule, which requires travelers to have at least six additional months of validity on their passport from the end of their stay in the country.

Essential information about this U.S. rule

CBP keeps the list of countries that are exempt from complying with this regulation updated on its official website. In the case of these nations, they only need to present a valid passport throughout the entire period of their stay.

Latin American countries included

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Haiti

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Dominican Republic

Uruguay

Venezuela

The complete and updated list of countries that do not need to follow this rule can be consulted by clicking here.

Other essential documents to apply for the U.S. visa in June

It is advisable to check the document requirements and necessary steps on the website of the corresponding Embassy or Consulate. Thus, in addition to a valid passport, applicants must present

Nonimmigrant visa application

Application fee receipt

Visa photo