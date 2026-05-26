California announced the implementation of a key change affecting all driver’s licenses and identification cards that must be renewed in the state by introducing new digital verification technology, in order to limit the chances of fraud and speed up in-person procedures.

The measure, confirmed by Governor Gavin Newsom, consists of adding digital signature codes to the credentials, changing the look of the new IDs. In addition, a QR code registration system was implemented at the different offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

What all renewed driver’s licenses will look like

The most important change introduced by the initiative is the addition of digital signature barcodes on the back of both driver’s licenses and identification cards.

With this new change, compatible readers will be able to quickly detect whether the signature is authentic or forged, as well as whether the document was revoked or altered.

This comes in an alarming context: according to official data shared by the authorities, 435,985 fraud cases were reported over the past year.

New driver’s licenses: what should I do with the one I have

Authorities specified that there is no need to update the driver’s license immediately that is currently being carried, since all documents will remain valid until their expiration date.

However, those who want to replace their credential early may do so by requesting another copy at the DMV, although in these cases the corresponding fees will be charged.

Another change implemented by DMV offices

Along with this measure and as a new feature, a check-in system using a QR code was implemented at the offices.

What the new process will be like: