A recent scientific study carried out by scientists from the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) and published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports revealed a surprising fact about the Giza Pyramid.

According to the analyses, what was the tallest structure in the world for approximately 3,800 years withstood the passage of time, remaining unshaken while different civilizations arose and fell.

4,000 years ago a structure was built beside a river: What are the features of this construction?

The Great Pyramid of Giza was built near the Nile River as a tomb for Pharaoh Khufu. The main features of this historic construction include:

A gigantic base of approximately 230 meters per side

A very low center of gravity

Highly symmetrical geometry

A gradual reduction in weight toward the top

Internal chambers designed to dissipate seismic energy

Construction on solid limestone rock

Today it is completely indestructible and leaves scientists stunned: What did the scientists discover?

The researchers discovered that this construction vibrates at a frequency different from the ground surrounding it, something that prevents it from resonating and collapsing during earthquakes. This conclusion comes from the fact that the scientists placed seismic sensors at 37 points inside and around the pyramid.

The pyramid distributes mechanical stress extremely evenly, a rare achievement in constructions of the period. This is evident in its resistance to the earthquakes that affected the area between 1847 and 1992: the same one was responsible for more than 560 deaths and massive damage in the country.