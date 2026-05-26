One of the most recognized fast-food chains in the United States is going through a major restructuring that will directly impact dozens of locations across the country.

The company confirmed permanent closures as part of a new strategic plan aimed at improving profitability and reorganizing its operations.

Jack in the Box is saying goodbye: between 50 and 100 restaurants will close for good

The company Jack in the Box announced that it will close between 50 and 100 underperforming restaurants before the end of June 2026 as part of its “Jack on Track” program.

The company explained that the closures mainly target:

Locations with poor economic performance

Restaurants with reduced profitability

Areas where sales have been declining

Which areas and states will be most affected by the mass closures

Although the company did not publish an official list of all the locations that will stop operating, the cuts are especially affecting states where Jack in the Box historically built much of its business and restaurant concentration.

Among the most affected regions are California, Texas, and Arizona, key markets for the company for decades.

Precisely because of that high density of restaurants, many of the branches considered “underperforming” are located in these areas, where competition from other fast-food chains has become increasingly intense and operating costs have risen sharply in recent years.

The growing challenges in the fast-food industry

The chain faces various challenges in the U.S. market, including: