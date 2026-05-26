In the United States there are state laws that distinguish prohibited behavior from permitted behavior and establish penalties for those who do not respect traffic rules.

The Washington Revised Code (RCW) includes all the rules that govern within the county. Title 46 covers everything related to motor vehicles, from definitions to what is considered reckless driving.

One of the rules that can lead to immediate penalties is the restriction on parking a vehicle on the shoulder outside urban or residential areas.

The government will punish one by one the people who leave their car parked in these areas: What does Washington law establish?

RCW 46.61.560 states: “Outside incorporated cities and towns, no person may stop, park, or leave standing any vehicle, whether attended or unattended, on the roadway”.

Therefore, anyone who leaves their car stopped on the paved roadway or in a lane on a rural road within Washington county could face financial penalties and could even have their vehicle towed.

The goal is for other vehicles to be able to travel freely. There are exceptions, such as when the car cannot be moved due to a mechanical emergency or has been involved in an accident.

Penalties for not complying with what Washington law says: How much are the fines?

According to the Rules of Infractions for Courts of Limited Jurisdiction (IRLJ), the base fine for this type of offense is $30 because it is a traffic infraction.

Although the amounts to be paid may vary depending on court fees, local costs, and legal surcharges. Additionally, local rules may vary by city.

If a fine is issued, you can request an appeal hearing through the web or the local district of the jurisdiction in which the penalty was issued.