Transit authorities in the United States tightened controls and warned that drivers must keep their documentation updated and in good standing in order to drive legally. In the event of noncompliance, the Government may impose sanctions that include suspension or revocation of the driver’s license.

The mandatory procedure that absolutely everyone must complete in order to drive

To drive legally, it is mandatory to have current and correct documentation. Among the most important requirements are:

Valid driver’s license

Updated personal information (address, name, etc.)

Vehicle documentation in order

Failing to comply with any of these points can lead to immediate sanctions.

Fines and penalties for all drivers who delayed this procedure

When a driver does not keep their documentation in order, they may face:

Financial fines

Suspension of the license

Inability to renew registration

In more serious cases, additional restrictions on driving may also be applied.