The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) specifies on its official website the requirements that all drivers must follow when renewing their vehicle registration online in the state.

Those who cannot meet the necessary conditions because they have delayed other crucial required procedures will not be able to complete the process from the comfort of their home.

California DMV announcement: they will prohibit renewing vehicle registration this way for those who have postponed this procedure

According to what the agency specified, those who have not paid their parking fines on time will be prohibited from renewing their registration online, since being free of this obligation is essential when carrying out the process. In addition, this online procedure will be prohibited for those who:

Do not know the VIN or HIN of their vehicle

Do not have a credit card, debit card, or checking account

Along those lines, all applicants are required to:

Have vehicle insurance or be registering a vehicle that does not require insurance, such as a trailer

Have the required smog certification already registered with the DMV

Important information everyone should consider to renew registration in California this way

The authorities advise using the following browsers for this procedure:

Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge

Mozilla Firefox

Safari