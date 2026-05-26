En esta noticia
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) specifies on its official website the requirements that all drivers must follow when renewing their vehicle registration online in the state.
Those who cannot meet the necessary conditions because they have delayed other crucial required procedures will not be able to complete the process from the comfort of their home.
California DMV announcement: they will prohibit renewing vehicle registration this way for those who have postponed this procedure
According to what the agency specified, those who have not paid their parking fines on time will be prohibited from renewing their registration online, since being free of this obligation is essential when carrying out the process. In addition, this online procedure will be prohibited for those who:
- Do not know the VIN or HIN of their vehicle
- Do not have a credit card, debit card, or checking account
Along those lines, all applicants are required to:
- Have vehicle insurance or be registering a vehicle that does not require insurance, such as a trailer
- Have the required smog certification already registered with the DMV
Important information everyone should consider to renew registration in California this way
The authorities advise using the following browsers for this procedure:
- Google Chrome
- Microsoft Edge
- Mozilla Firefox
- Safari
In addition, it is essential to note that this process can only be completed if the insurance company shares the policy information electronically with the DMV