A strange trick has become known in recent months and has caught the attention of many users. It involves spraying vinegar at the entrance and in the corners of the house, a low-cost, versatile practice with great potential.

White vinegar specifically is a cooking ingredient historically used in household cleaning routines for its disinfecting ability.

Spraying vinegar at the front door of the house: What is it for?

First, it is worth clarifying the properties that make it so effective. Acetic acid has a strong fragrance, something that helps naturally repel various household pests such as ants, spiders, and even cockroaches , by acting as an olfactory barrier.

For this reason, some people choose to spray diluted white vinegar in strategic areas of the home to minimize the presence of these insects without having to use chemical products that can be toxic.

Other benefits of white vinegar

Among the main benefits of white vinegar, which contribute to its popularity, are that it:

Has mild antibacterial properties .

Helps prevent mold from appearing in humid spaces.

Neutralizes bad odors on floors and door frames.

Is affordable and low-cost.

How should it be done properly?

The recommended mixture is simple:

1 cup of white vinegar

1 cup of water

Put it in a spray bottle and spray once or twice a week on the doorstep, baseboards, corners near the entrance, tiles, and entryway floors.

Spraying vinegar at the front door of the house: Why do they recommend it?

In addition to its chemical properties and its great contribution to household cleanliness, Feng Shui also has an interesting perspective on this cooking ingredient.

White vinegar is sometimes used as a purifier because of its energetic properties to clean negative energy in certain environments, such as: