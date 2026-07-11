Natural and affordable alternatives for cleaning the home have become an increasingly popular trend among those looking to keep their spaces spotless without resorting to industrial and expensive products.

One of the most recommended formulas is the mixture of potato peel with baking soda, which has become an effective solution for removing rust from metal surfaces such as pans and pots.

Why is it recommended to mix potato peel with baking soda?

The combination of baking soda with potato peel has a scientific basis that explains its effectiveness. Baking soda acts as a abrasive and cleaning agent, capable of attacking the rust layer that forms on metal.

For its part, potato peel contains oxalic acid, a natural substance that helps dissolve rust buildup.

Together, these ingredients generate a reaction that loosens and removes rust stains without damaging the original surface. It is an ideal alternative for restoring iron or steel kitchen utensils that, because of moisture and constant use, begin to rust.

How do you remove rust stains?

This trick is very easy to apply and does not require expensive ingredients or special tools. To prepare the mixture, follow these steps:

Sprinkle baking soda directly onto the rusted object.

directly onto the rusted object. Place potato peel on the affected area or, if possible, stick the object into a cut potato.

or, if possible, stick the object into a cut potato. Let it sit overnight, allowing the components to act on the rust.

overnight, allowing the components to act on the rust. The next day, brush the object under running water, scrubbing firmly to remove the rust residue.

This procedure can be repeated several times if the rust is very stubborn, and it is advisable to dry the object thoroughly afterward to prevent it from rusting again.

How can rust on pans be prevented?

The best way to prevent iron pans from rusting is to keep them completely dry after each wash. Moisture is the main enemy of these utensils, since it speeds up the rusting process. That is why it is essential to dry them with a clean, dry cloth, and store them in enclosed places or with little ventilation to avoid moisture buildup.

Another key point is proper storage. Once dry, a thin layer of vegetable oil can be applied to the inside and outside of the pan to protect it from rust. It is also important to store it in a dry, well-ventilated place, away from sources of moisture. If several pans are stacked, the ideal is to place a paper protector between each one to avoid scratches.