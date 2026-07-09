White vinegar is becoming popular among those who prefer natural products as one of the home remedies for keeping the home clean without the need to use chemicals or leave the house.

Most people usually use it in the kitchen or the bathroom, but there is another trick that is becoming well known: spraying it at the entrance of the house. This helps keep the area free of pests.

Spraying vinegar at the entrance of the house: What is it for?

One of the most notable benefits among the people who use it is that it acts as a repellent barrier. Given its strong aroma, it works as a natural deterrent for several household pests.

In this sense, it keeps ants, spiders, and even cockroaches away. When they smell the white vinegar, they avoid the area.

Additionally, there are also those who believe in its energetic properties to harmonize the home because of its purifying nature. From this perspective, spraying vinegar at the entrance of the house helps eliminate low vibrations and renew the atmosphere.

Spraying vinegar at the entrance of the house: How do you do it?

To do it correctly, you should place the mixture of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Then, it can be sprayed:

The door frame

The entrance floor

Cracks or fissures where insects can move through

Baseboards or exposed corners

The recommended frequency is once or twice a week to maintain the repellent barrier.

Spraying vinegar in the corners of the house: Why is it recommended?

This practice has a more mystical and energetic purpose. According to those who believe in Feng Shui, it helps eliminate negative energy.

There are three key points: the kitchen, the bathroom, and the front door. To achieve the expected effect, it should be done with intention and attention.