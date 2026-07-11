En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Niño Prodigio, the most recognized astrologer in the United States, shared on his official site this Saturday, July 11, 2026 the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can organize their day and know what the stars have in store for them.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the signs of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

With the Moon in Sagittarius in trine with Saturn in Aries, you will have clarity and determination to grow, choose your time and energy consciously, and seek guidance, study, travel, or commit to your ideals

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Aries

According to the stars, today you could receive financial support from a family member or someone very close to you. That support will be decisive in getting the business operation you have been preparing underway. It is a favorable time to start a venture and take that step you have long desired. However, watch your attitude when negotiating. Arrogance and excessive pressure can work against you; that is why I recommend acting with serenity and confidence. Empathy and humility will be your best allies on this path. Remember that relationships are reciprocal and that respect for others always fosters better understanding. Take advantage of the bond with your loved ones, since their support will be not only financial, but also emotional. Today your lucky number is 27, associated with success and prosperity. Your favorable color is red, which will bring you energy and passion in your projects. As for compatibility, you will get along especially well with a Libra, who may offer valuable advice in your negotiations.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, today is a good time to set aside worries about your finances. If you have been wondering how to pay off your debts, the sky brings you favorable news: support or financing to ease your burdens is closer than you think. You could receive an inheritance or the unconditional backing of someone you trust. This support will be decisive in reorganizing your finances and taking steps with greater safety and confidence. Keep your heart open to the opportunities that arise and do not hesitate to ask for support when you need it.

In addition to financial resources, you will have a renewed burst of energy that will help you face any challenge. You are in a favorable stage to grow both personally and professionally. Take advantage of the good energy around you and keep moving forward. Do not forget that the universe aligns in your favor when you are willing to receive its gifts. Maintain a positive mindset and keep striving for your goals, because today is a favorable day to move forward and prosper.

Leo

Today a special sign will come to you from other planes that will bring you closer to a loved one. That contact will invite you to reflect on your roots and the lineage that sustains you. It is a good time to remember that you do not pursue your goals alone: family is a source of strength and support.

This message can inspire you and give you the push to move forward with your goals. Keep in mind that you can always turn to your elders for wisdom and advice. That person's experience could be decisive in helping you achieve the success you want. Today is a good day to celebrate your family ties and value the importance of staying close to your loved ones; be grateful for the support you have received and look for ways to return that affection. Your lucky number is 45, associated with creativity and expression. The color yellow will be your best ally, bringing light and joy.

Virgo

Today opportunities will arise to meet people who share your interests and values. It is an ideal moment to create meaningful bonds, exchange ideas, and talk about what you are passionate about. Do not hesitate to take advantage of these chances to enrich your social life.

Organize gatherings with friends or join group activities where you can express your point of view. The diversity of opinions and approaches will contribute valuably to your personal growth. Keep in mind that every interaction offers a chance to learn. Adopt an open attitude and be receptive to new perspectives. These meetings can push you toward different goals or help you expand your network of contacts.

Your lucky number is 22, a symbol of balance and duality. The color orange will accompany you, representing sociability and creativity. As for compatibility, Gemini could be the ideal ally to explore new ideas together.

Libra

Today the work environment looks especially favorable for you. Conversations with your colleagues and superiors will flow naturally, and that will translate into real opportunities for professional growth. A job offer is on the horizon that will bring you a notable financial benefit. Make the most of this period to show your abilities and make yourself noticed. Your skill in communication and negotiation will be decisive in taking advantage of these opportunities. Do not hesitate to express your ideas and contribute to the conversations. You will also have solid support in the business sphere, which will help you make sound decisions. Trust your intuition and the experience of those around you; working together, you can achieve great goals.

Your lucky number is 8, associated with success and abundance. Your lucky color is green, which will attract prosperity. As for compatibility, a Capricorn will be an excellent ally on your path to success.

Scorpio

The Moon in your sign gives you a special charisma that will lift your energy and make you stand out wherever you are. Today is an ideal time to start new projects that will involve a challenge, but that could also bring you great rewards.

Along the way, allies will emerge who support your ideas, as well as critical voices that will try to discourage you. Even so, your sharpness and determination will allow you to overcome any obstacle that comes your way. It is crucial that you stay focused on your goals and do not get carried away by other people's opinions. Trusting yourself will allow you to move forward firmly and achieve the success you seek. Your lucky number is 10, associated with new beginnings. The color black will be your ally, as it symbolizes strength and mystery. As for compatibility, a Pisces person can offer you a fresh and creative perspective for your projects.

Capricorn

Today you will receive multiple invitations that will give you the chance to spend time with different people. It is the perfect moment to step out of your comfort zone and leave behind any shyness when socializing. Socializing will allow you to take a more active role in your environment and forge friendships that add value to your life. It is a great opportunity to renew your network of contacts and open yourself to new experiences. Remember that every encounter can become a doorway to new possibilities. Keep a receptive attitude toward what the cosmos has in store for you; you may find meaningful connections when you least expect them. Your favorable number is 30, associated with friendship and community spirit. The color pink will be your ally, bringing affection and balance to your relationships. As for affinity, an Aquarius can be an excellent companion for these new social adventures.

Sagittarius

Today you will notice that your schedule is packed with commitments, which can drain your energy. It is essential that you set aside a moment for yourself, to reflect and recharge. If you do not manage to find balance, too many tasks may affect your well-being. Do not feel bad about needing space alone; it is vital for your mental health. Lowering your level of demand will help you face your daily routine in a better mood. Take advantage of this period to look inward and organize your priorities. Paying attention to your needs is essential to maintaining balance in your life. Your lucky number is 5, associated with freedom and adventure. Your lucky color is purple, which will favor your spiritual connection. In terms of compatibility, a Leo can give you the motivation you need.

Aquarius

Today you may feel weighed down by the need to balance your job with family responsibilities. Although the challenge may seem overwhelming, remember that the key is to stay calm and avoid any outburst that could make things even more complicated. In the midst of this hustle and bustle, you will have the support of clever and sharp people willing to help you reach your goals. Do not hesitate to ask them for guidance and collaborate with them; that bond will be very valuable to you. It is a favorable time to exercise patience and diplomacy. Stay serene in the face of challenges and keep in mind that every situation has a solution. Your calm and thoughtful attitude will take you far.

Your lucky number is 47, linked to innovation and creativity. The color gray will be your ally, as it symbolizes stability and serenity. As for compatibility, a Gemini could give you the understanding you need today.

Pisces

Today you will notice a strong desire to learn and expand your knowledge. It is a favorable time to take part in projects that allow you to discover new horizons. Consider visiting a library, a museum, or attending some cultural activity that sparks your curiosity. Interacting and talking with people from different cultures will broaden your perspective and bring you new ideas. That contact could open doors to unexpected opportunities. Do not underestimate the power of curiosity: every new experience can be key to your personal and professional development. Give yourself permission to dream and venture without borders. Your lucky number is 12, associated with intuition and spiritual connection. The color aqua will be your ally, bringing freshness and renewal to your days. In terms of compatibility, a Scorpio can be an inspiring companion in your search for knowledge.